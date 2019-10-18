Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Canadian Charge d'Affaires

17 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has appreciated the firm relations between Sudan and Canada, affirming Sudan keenness to strengthen further the bilateral relations in all domains.

This came during his meeting Thursday at the Republican Palace with the Canadian Charge d'Affaires to Sudan.

In a press statement, the Canadian Charge d'Affaires has affirmed the keenness of his country to support Sudan and to cooperate with it in all fields, especially after the change that happened in Sudan.

He also asserted the readiness of Canada to support the peace and stability in Sudan.

