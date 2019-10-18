Sudan: Cabinet Sets Up Committee for Arbitrarily Dismissed Persons

Khartoum — The Cabinet, on, Thursday, issued a decision forming a committee to look into the issue of arbitrarily dismissed from the civil service during the June 1989 to December 2018, as follows:
Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development - President
Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice - Member
Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning - Member
Director General of the National Civil Service Bureau - Member
Representative of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs - Member
Representative of the Ministry of Culture and Information - Member
Representative of the Association of Professionals - Member
Representative of the National Pension and Social Insurance Fund - Member
Salah Mohamed Eissa - Representative of the dismissed.
The resolution directed the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and other stakeholders to take the necessary measures for its implementation.