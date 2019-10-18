South Africa: Swys De Bruin Joins Kings As Consultant

18 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Southern Kings have announced that former Lions boss Swys de Bruin has joined the team as a coaching consultant.

This comes just after De Bruin and the Lions parted ways two weeks ago, with the 59-year-old having suffered from a well-documented struggle with mental illness-related issues.

De Bruin had also recently serves as the attack coach of the Springboks.

According to a Kings statement, De Bruin started in his new role on Friday ahead of the Kings' tour to Europe. He will be working closely with the coaching team of Robbi Kempson, Vuyo Zangqa and Braam van Straaten.

"We are excited to have Swys de Bruin joining the Isuzu Southern Kings as a coaching consultant," Southern Kings Chairman, Loyiso Dotwana, confirmed.

"Swys is one of the most respected and sought-after coaches in South Africa. His vast knowledge of the game and international experience will be of great value to our team.

"We are also confident that his input and contribution will be beneficial to our coaching team and the playing personnel. Swys' philosophy is known to be that of producing attractive rugby which is in line with what we are set on achieving at the Southern Kings."

- Southern Kings

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

