South Africa: Chapter Closed On Mgidlana's Tenure As Top Parliamentary Official, but Other Business Remains Outstanding

17 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Parliament's two Houses have agreed to dismiss with immediate effect Gengezi Mgidlana as Secretary to Parliament after the recommendations of an independent disciplinary process that unfolded over two years. Thursday's formal parliamentary process has closed this saga.

The thing about parliamentary processes is that they may seem curious or odd and even pedantic. But both Houses of Parliament -- the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) -- had to formally adopt motions to dismiss Gengezi Mgidlana with immediate effect as Secretary to Parliament because almost five years ago, both Houses approved his appointment.

The presiding officers -- National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and NCOP Chairperson Amos Masondo -- had agreed in September 2019 to accept the independent disciplinary inquiry recommendation of Mgidlana's immediate dismissal. It was a crucial step, but not the end of the process.

The decision to dismiss Mgidlana had emerged in the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament on 12 September where MPs were told one of the 13 charges had been withdrawn and acquittal handed down on five counts because the policy was unclear, leaving seven guilty findings.

"On four of the seven charges, he (Mgidlana) was found guilty of...

