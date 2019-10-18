South Africa: Woman in Critical Condition After Armed Robbery in Centurion

17 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

A 32-year-old woman is in a critical condition following an armed robbery at a store in the Reeds, Centurion, on Thursday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that [the] female, believed to be an employee of the store, sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper left side of her body during the armed robbery," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Thursday.

Upon arrival at the scene at 09:24, paramedics found the victim in a critical condition.

"A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated on scene," Herbst added.

The patient was transported by private ambulance to hospital in a critical condition, where she was handed over to a resuscitation team.

The police confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the suspects, a group of men armed with rifles and pistols, had charged into the store which is situated in the Blue Valley Mall.

The suspects escaped with an unconfirmed number of cellphones, laptops and TV sets.

"The police are working on leads and have launched a manhunt for an unconfirmed number of suspects believed to be travelling in three cars - two maroon vehicles, one of them an Almera, and a white Toyota," spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

