Kenya: Somalia-Kenya Boundary Dispute Hearing Pushed to June 2020

The International Court of Justice has approved a request by Kenya to delay public hearing of its maritime boundary case with Somalia.

ICJ pushed the case to June 8, 2020 and warned that there will be no further delays.

REQUEST

In September, Kenya had asked for a delay by up to a year, saying it needed time to reconstitute a legal team.

But ICJ which had initially set September 9-13 date, pushed the public hearings to November 4-8.

Kenya's Attorney General however appealed the decision arguing the period granted was insufficient. He asked for a year, saying September 2020 was ideal.