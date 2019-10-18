Uganda: People Power Musician Bosmic Banned From Performing in Uganda

Kitgum district security committee has banned renowned People Power musician William Otim alias Bosmic Otim from henceforth holding any concert within the district.

William Komakech, the Kitgum resident district commissioner who heads the security says that the decision was made to ensure security. Komakech says Bosmic has ventured into partisan politics and notes that he seeks to use his musical background to hold concerts that threaten security.

Bosmic has in the recent past aligned himself with the People Power movement, a pressure group led by the Kyadondo East member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. He was branded as the People power mobilizer for Acholi sub-region. Komakech says the artist cannot take both the musical and political life and urged that he chooses one.

"You can't mix politics with music. You know Bosmic is a music and Bosmic is also a politician. There is that element and for that matter in the element of security, there are those who love him as a musician and there are those who love him as a politician. And those who hate him as a politician and this can bring problems. So we advised him to toe the line. He can either be a musician or a politician but not both." said Komakech.

Komakech has warned music promoters against booking Bosmic with aim of bringing him to perform in Kitgum and the surrounding districts. He also says that Bosmic still has pending cases to settle with police. He says the ban is not only in Kitgum district but also in other districts in the region.

Bosmic says that although he hasn't been duly informed, the ban is a direct move to suppress his source of livelihood which he has been engaged in for many years. He notes that the ban won't go unchallenged adding that he is making arrangements to sue the individuals suppressing his musical career in the disguise that he a politician.

Bosmic also alleged that the ban is being sponsored by the Kitgum Woman MP Beatrice Atim Anywar. Our efforts to get comments from Anywar to verify the claims were futile as her known mobile phone number was unavailable by press time.

Bosmic's trouble with security in Kitgum district started in June last year after releasing a song titled 'mac onywalo buru' that mocks a number of top politicians in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in the region.

The song was later banned from playing on all radio stations and in the public within the district. His affiliation with the People Power pressure group has also seen him fall victim to arrest by police. Last month, the police in Gulu arrested and detained him on allegations of holding an illegal rally.

Like Bosmic, Bobi Wine who leads the People Power pressure group has had more than 120 music concerts canceled by police since he joined politics in May 2017.