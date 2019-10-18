South Africa: Kings Name Squad for Pro14 Tour

Port Elizabeth — The Southern Kings are in their final preparations for the first tour of the 2019/20 PRO14 season.

Following three opening matches at home at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the team will now travel to Italy, Scotland and Wales over the next three weeks where they will take on Benetton (Stadio Manigo, October 26), Glasgow Warriors (Scotstoun Stadium, November 1) and Ospreys (Liberty Stadium, November 9).

A 26-man playing squad will travel early next week for Treviso, Italy.

The team will then be joined by scrumhalf, Stefan Ungerer, on the second leg of the tour in Glasgow, Scotland.

Southern Kings' 27-man touring squad:

Forwards

Alandre van Rooyen, Alulutho Tshakweni, Aston Fortuin, Bobby de Wee, Elrigh Louw, Jacques du Toit, JC Astle, Jerry Sexton, Juan Schoeman, Lusanda Badiyana, Pieter Scholtz, Rossouw de Klerk, Ruaan Lerm, Thembelani Bholi, Tienie Burger

Backs

Christopher Hollis, Demetri Catrakilis, Erich Cronje, Gavin Mills, Josh Allderman, Josiah Twum-Boafo, JT Jackson, Masixole Banda, Sibusiso Sithole, Siya Masuku, Stefan Ungerer, Tertius Kruger

- Southern Kings

Source: Sport24