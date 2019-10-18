Nigeria: LG Chairman Bags Bill Award for Eradicate Polio

18 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — The Gubio Caretaker-Chairman local government area of Borno state, Hon. Zanna Modu Gubio, has won the Best Chairman Polio Achievement Award in the Nigeria Chairman Immunisation Leadership Challenge.

The award is at the instance of Bill & Melinda Gates and Dangote Foundations.

Presenting the award to Zanna Modu the Chairman of the committee, Dr Tunji Funsho said the organizers found him worthy of this year trophy.

"I was privilege to receive award of National polio as Best Chairman in Nigeria for supporting and providing healthcare activities in the country. I never knew people were observing what we were doing in health sector," the LG Chairman said in response.

"I dedicate this award to the entire people of Borno especially my people from Gubio local government for their steadfast.

"I thank organizers especially Dangote, Bill and Mirinda Foundation for this recognition and Prof Zulum for giving me platform to serve humanity. To me this award will challenge me to do more in serving humanity."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.