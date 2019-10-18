Nigeria: Zenith Bank Women's Basketball Final Dunks Off in Lagos

18 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The final phase of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women's national basketball league involving the eight finalists will dunk off this morning at the Indoor Sports Hall of the national stadium in Lagos.

MFM, Dolphins and Asaba-based Delta Force qualified for the finals from the Atlantic Conference in Ibadan along with nine time champions First Bank who are unbeaten in the current campaign.

Air Warriors who showed class by defeating all seven opponents in the Savannah Conference in Abuja are joined in Lagos by Nigeria Customs, Zenith Bank sponsored Black Gold and Plateau Rocks.

First match of the day will be between Plateau Rocks and Delta Force at 10:00 am at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Second game will be between Dolphins who finished third in the Atlantic Conference against new league entrant, Black Gold.

Newly established Air Warriors based in Abuja with 20 wins in 21 games will hope to continue impressive performance when they file out against MFM Queens in the last game of the day at 4:00pm.

Without any doubt the title favourites are the First bank Ladies of Lagos who are eyeing their 10th National title on the back of an unbeaten run dating back to 2016.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has congratulated all the qualifiers for the final phase.

"All those in Lagos for the finals are winners because others who fell in earlier stages would have loved to be in the final.

"As sponsors in the past 15 years, we will continue to provide the enabling environment through the league to boost women's basketball in the country," he assured.

