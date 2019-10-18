Namibia: Geingob, Venaani Applaud Ethiopian PM for Winning Nobel Peace Prize

14 October 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Windhoek — Ethiopian Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed Ali received congratulations from President Hage Geingob on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, in his contribution to peace with Eritrea and introducing various reforms at home.

Ahmed was named as the winner of the 100th Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo after tight competition with Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenage and environmental activist on climate change whose campaign has gained international recognition.

Geingob who took to social media to congratulate Ahmed said what Ahmed has achieved in a short period of time is a demonstration of Africa's ability to silence the guns by 2020 as part of Agenda 2063.

"I always say that you make peace with your enemies and not with friends. The path of peace can be difficult but it is the most rewarding," said Geingob on his official Facebook page.

Also, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Trade, Custom and Immigration Committee of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) expressed his congratulations to Ahmed.

He said by ending the 20-year stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea, Ahmed has shown the way in terms of African solutions and solidarity for African issues.

"Ahmed has lit the way for the continent to deal decisively with its issues. During these challenging times, he is a beacon of hope," Venaani said.

He said Africa and her countries have manifold issues, key among these is to create an enabling environment for peace, value-addition, economic resurgence and hope for its people.

"African leaders have a massive task and should learn from Ahmed's example and focus," he said, wishing Ahmed the best as he portrays the symbol of greatness.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
East Africa
Ethiopia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.