Nigeria: 2013 AFCON Hero Mba Targets Return to Football

18 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria international Sunday Mba has revealed his desire to return to football after two years of inactivity.

The midfielder shone at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored two goals, including his match-winner against Burkina Faso, which helped the Super Eagles clinch the trophy for the third time in their history.

The 30-year-old last played for Yeni Malatyaspor in 2017 and has been without a club since he was released by the Turkish club.

Mba, who spoke on how he has been keeping himself fit, believes he still has a lot to offer as he targets a comeback to club football.

"As a free agent, things are not really that easy, but you can only be hopeful," Mba told BBC Sport.

"My desire is to get back into club football and I am working hard to start playing again. Football is everything I have and I cannot just give up. I believe there's something out there for me."

Mba played for Enugu Rangers and Warri Wolves in the Nigerian top-flight before leaving for French side Bastia in 2014.

The midfielder then moved to Turkey to team up with Yeni Malatyaspor before he was released on September 2017.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Soccer
West Africa
Nigeria
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.