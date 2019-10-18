Nigeria: Increase Our Food Ration, Student Tells Nasarawa Gov

18 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — A Student of the Government Girls' Science Secondary School, Garaku, Faith Daniel Akwe, has urged Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, to increase the food ration for the students.

Faith who is the Deputy Head girl of the school made the call when the Governor paid an unscheduled visit to the school this week.

The Governor had asked the students to make requests and Faith said, "I am appealing on behalf of other students for government's intervention to fix our roofs, provide us with variety of food stuff and increase our food ration."

Governor Sule was taken round the school by the Principal, Hajiya Madinatu Abubakar Othman, where he inspected the hostels, classrooms and overall living conditions of the students.

Moved by the plight of the students living in leaking roofs and dilapidated condition of the girls' hostels, he said: "It is unacceptable for young girls who are being groomed to become well cultured ladies, to reside in the hostel, but then are forced to trek long distances away from the hostel building to visit conveniences."

Responding to the student's request, Sule ordered the Kokona Local Government Council Chairman, Saidu Kuriki, to repair the leaking roofs as he pledged to improve the hygiene, safety, basic comfort and security across the public secondary schools in state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Education
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.