Nigeria: Cosgrove Embarks On 1,000 Tree Planting Campaign

18 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

An Abuja-based real estate development company, Cosgrove, has kick-started a 1000 tree planting programme in the FCT as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and to commemorate its 2019 Customers Week.

Chief Executive Officer, Cosgrove, Mr Umar Abdullahi, who led the exercise, explained the motivation for the tree planting activity saying, "It is to give back to society, to serve society and make efforts that will regenerate environmental splendour.

"Yes, we build the best automated homes, but we also believe in the development of serene environment around a home as it adds value to the structure," he added.

While saying that trees prevent nearly $7 billion in health costs annually by filtering air pollution and preventing more adverse effects, the CEO added that trees increase aesthetic value of homes and reduce energy costs, adding that recent studies showed that mature trees planted in nicely manicured yards could increase a home's value 1 - 19 percent.

"In fact, neighbourhood streets with shady trees can be a staggering 6 - 10 degrees cooler than streets without trees. This not only affects the comfort of the neighbourhood but also reduces the area's energy needs.

