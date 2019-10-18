Nigeria: Dr Dangani Appointed Fudma Acting VC

18 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The Federal University Dutsin-Ma Governing Council has approved the appointment of Dr. Babangida Umar Dangani as acting vice chancellor of the university.

The new acting vice chancellor, who was the university's librarian and principal officer, was nominated at the 79th Emergency Senate Meeting held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at the Senate chamber in the main campus.

A special bulletin by the Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol of the university reports that the appointment of the new acting vice chancellor is sequel to the completion of the tenure of Professor Adamu Nchama Baba-Kutigi who served as the second acting vice chancellor for the past six months.

Dr. Dangani who, hails from Dangani town, Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, was born in March 1971.

He attended Dangani Model Primary School and Teachers' College, Dutsin-Ma and obtained a National Certificate in Education (NCE) from Federal College of Education, Katsina, Bachelor's Degree in Library and Information Science (BLIS) and Masters and PhD in Information Science from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Before joining Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) as University Librarian in 2014, Dr Dangani was a lecturer at Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Information Management in Africa, fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, member, International Federation of Library Association and Institutes, and a Chartered Librarian of Nigeria.

Dr. Dangani has 53 publications including conference papers, peer reviewed journals and conference proceedings to his credit. He has conducted over 21 researches in the area of Medical Informatics, Cyber Terrorism and Information Technology Application in Information Systems.

He has graduated seven MPHIL/PhD students and over 30 master's degree graduates. He is a registered Information Consultant and has mentored over 30 people.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.