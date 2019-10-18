Nigeria: Dr Dangani Appointed Fudma Acting VC

Katsina — The Federal University Dutsin-Ma Governing Council has approved the appointment of Dr. Babangida Umar Dangani as acting vice chancellor of the university.

The new acting vice chancellor, who was the university's librarian and principal officer, was nominated at the 79th Emergency Senate Meeting held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at the Senate chamber in the main campus.

A special bulletin by the Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol of the university reports that the appointment of the new acting vice chancellor is sequel to the completion of the tenure of Professor Adamu Nchama Baba-Kutigi who served as the second acting vice chancellor for the past six months.

Dr. Dangani who, hails from Dangani town, Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, was born in March 1971.

He attended Dangani Model Primary School and Teachers' College, Dutsin-Ma and obtained a National Certificate in Education (NCE) from Federal College of Education, Katsina, Bachelor's Degree in Library and Information Science (BLIS) and Masters and PhD in Information Science from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Before joining Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) as University Librarian in 2014, Dr Dangani was a lecturer at Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Information Management in Africa, fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, member, International Federation of Library Association and Institutes, and a Chartered Librarian of Nigeria.

Dr. Dangani has 53 publications including conference papers, peer reviewed journals and conference proceedings to his credit. He has conducted over 21 researches in the area of Medical Informatics, Cyber Terrorism and Information Technology Application in Information Systems.

He has graduated seven MPHIL/PhD students and over 30 master's degree graduates. He is a registered Information Consultant and has mentored over 30 people.