Nigeria: Gotv Ready to Thrill Subscribers With Matches in EPL, Laliga

A series of exciting Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A matches will be available on GOtv this weekend.

For as low as N2,600, customers on lower GOtv packages - Plus, Value and Lite - can step up to GOtv Max to enjoy the select premium matches from the top football leagues which will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

The Premier League returns on Saturday, 19 October after a two-week international break. The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at the White Heart Lane will air live on SuperSport Select 2 at 3pm. Spurs are currently besieged by crisis after losing two of their last five Premier League matches, as well being defeated in their recent League Cup and UEFA Champions League fixture. The team led by Maurico Pochettino is currently ninth on the table. Watford, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table, despite changing their managers. The return of Enrique Sánchez Flores does not seem to have improved the fortune of the Honets

The pick of the LaLiga games is the encounter between Eibar and defending champions, Barcelona. The game, which kicks off at 12pm on Saturday will be live on SuperSport Select 4. Eibar, who have the third best defense in the LaLiga, will aim to lengthen their unbeaten run from four to five games when they host Ernesto Valverde's men at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua. The Catalans, who started their title defense in sloppy form, will be aiming for a win to enable them topple leaders, Real Madrid, who are only two points better.

Also on Saturday, Atletico Madrid will host Valencia in their ninth game of the season at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Spanish capital. The match will air live at 3pm on SuperSport Select 4.

The day's schedule will be rounded off with the broadcast of the match between Mallorcaand Real Madrid on SuperSport Select 4 at 8pm. Real have shaken off their indifferent early season form and currently top the table in Spain.

In the Serie A, defending champions, Juventus, will seek to widen their advantage over Inter Milan when they host Bologna at Juventus Stadium in Turin. The match will be live on SuperSport Select 5 at 7:45pm. In their last match, the defending Serie A champions defeated their major rivals Inter Milan 2-1 away from home to seize the leadership of the league from Antonio Conte's team.

On Monday, 21 October, the Premier League action returns as Arsenal travel to Bramall Lane to battle newly promoted Sheffield United. Arsenal will seek to continue their climb up the table. The currently occupy the third place on 15 points, just one behind incumbent Premier League champions, Manchester City. The match will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2 at 8pm.