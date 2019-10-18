Nigeria: Borno Women's League Demands Campaign Promises

Maiduguri — Patrons of the Borno State chapter of the Nigerian League of Women Voters have charged the league to, as a matter of priority, fight for the fulfillment of all electioneering campaign promises by politicians to women and children in the state.

They also charged the league to, in spite of the predicaments the persistent security challenges have plunged women into, reawaken the awareness of rural women towards knowing and fighting for their political rights.

The Borno league chapter was recently formed with Dr. Asabe Vlita Bashir, a former member of the House of Representatives, as chairman, and doubling as the North-East Zonal Coordinator; while Hajiya Inna Galadima, former Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, is secretary.

The league officials went round Maiduguri last Monday, distributing appointment letters to its grand patron and patrons.

"For democracy to survive in Nigeria, the womenfolk have to be recognized as a pillar to reckon with due to the pivotal role they play in political understandings," Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, stated while receiving his letter of appointment as 'He-for-She' Patron of the league from its chairmen and secretary.