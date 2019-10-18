Nigeria: APC Submits 246 Candidates for Kebbi LG Poll

18 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Adebayo

Birnin Kebbi — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has submitted a list of 246 candidates to the State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) for the October 26 local government election in the state.

The final list of the candidates, according to the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Sani Dododo, comprised of 21 local government chairmanship and 225 councillorship candidates approved by the party as candidates for the council election.

It would be recalled that about 900 aspirants contested for chairmanship and councillorship positions in 21 local governments and 225 wards under the APC in last Saturday's primary election held at various council headquarters in the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

