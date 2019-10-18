South Africa: Chetty Rescues Draw for Dolphins

17 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — A determined unbeaten half-century by Cody Chetty held off the Knights and helped the Dolphins secure a battling draw on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

The right-hander fell 10 runs short of what would have been a deserved century at the Mangaung Oval, where the visitors started day for on 13 for one, fell into some big early trouble, and then recovered to end on 219 for six.

Chetty finished on 90 not out from 201 balls (7 fours) and shared in key stands of 89 with captain Khaya Zondo and then 67 with Sibonelo Makhanya - both men making 39.

Before that there was plenty of drama, though, with the early wickets threatening to derail the Dolphins and inflict upon them a second loss in succession after they resumed 136 runs in arrears. They lost nightwatchman Smangaliso Nhlebela (2) to the 10 th ball of play, followed by Jason Oakes (7) an over later as Corne Dry (2/44) and Gerald Coetzee (1/35) struck.

And, when Marques Ackerman fell to Patrick Kruger (2/23) for 17, the signs were looking ominous for the Durban-based team.

It was 51 for four at that point, but Zondo then provided some much-needed support for Chetty as they added a key half-century stand that carried the Dolphins to 140.

And, after the skipper was sent on his way by Kruger, Makhanya and Chetty finally took their team into the lead and towards a confidence-boosting draw.

