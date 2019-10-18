Namibia: Local Law Leader Elected to Commonwealth Lawyers Council

18 October 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

A distinguished councillor of the Law Society of Namibia, its chairperson Stacey Bock was elected to the council of the Commonwealth Law Association (CLA) earlier this year.

Bock attended a conference in Livingstone, Zambia, organised by the Commonwealth Law Association where her nomination for council member was submitted by the Law Society of Namibia.

Her nomination was uncontested and she was elected as the representative on the association's council for Southern Africa, comprising the member countries Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, St. Helena, Swaziland, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The Livingstone conference discussed "The Rule of Law in Retreat? Challenges for the Modern Commonwealth" under four major sections with presentations pertaining to Corporate & Commercial law, Constitutional & Human Rights law, Legal & Judicial Profession and Contemporary Legal themes.

The Commonwealth Lawyers Association was founded in 1986 focusing on the lawyers practising in the Commonwealth countries. It has a strong focus on legal education.

The association's council is responsible for its policies. The council has up to 29 voting members including a president, four vice presidents, an honorary treasurer, an immediate past president and representatives of the Commonwealth member countries.

Council members are elected by the general members every two years at the Commonwealth Law Conference. Council members meet in person once a year in conference years and via teleconference on a regular basis. All members of the Council are volunteers.

Caption: The chairperson of the Law Society of Namibia, Stacey Bock (middle) flanked by Brian Speers of the Law Society of Northern Ireland and Santhaan Krishnan. Ms Bock was elected to the council of the Commonwealth Law Association at a conference in Zambia. Mr Speers is the association's new president while Mr Krishnan is the past president.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.