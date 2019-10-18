Zimbabwe: Helping Tribe Brings Early Christmas to Gweru Orphans

A local charity organisation based in Gweru, the Helping Tribe in partnership with other local small businesses treated Rutendo Heart for Orphan inmates to an early Christmas after donating goods as well as spending time with the kids.

The organizations did this to bring back smiles on the faces of the orphaned children.

Rutendo, which opened its doors in 2014, administered by the Sisters of the Child Jesus, a Gweru-based organization which is into philanthropic work, currently looks after 20 orphaned children.

Speaking at the donation, Helping Tribe founder and Visionary, 230-year-old Emmanuel Mupfandauya said the donation is a collective effort from members of the organization in an effort to support orphanages and other charity organizations in Gweru and the Province at large.

"As the Helping Tribe, this is not our first donation as we have assisted other charity organizations such as Mudavanhu ZimCare Trust and Jairos Jiri Narran Centre. After assessing the situation at Rutendo Heart for Children, we came together and today donated goods such as books and stationery, food stuffs, snacks, sanitary wear for the girls, clothes and other things.

"The donation does not mean we have plenty but we share the little that we get," Mupfandauya said.

Mupfandauya appealed to the government, the corporate world and other well-wishers to extend their helping hand. He went on to extend the plea to churches and church organizations and the community at large to always remember the less privileged

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Children Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GL Print Managing Director and Helping Tribe sponsor, Moses Chirara, who grew up as an orphan it has always been his desire to help orphaned and vulnerable children's homes as long as resources permitted.

"Myself I am an orphan and I told myself as I grew up that the day I will make money I will give a helping hand to such children's homes.

"I met my brother Emmanuel when they were sourcing donations for another charity organisation Mudavanhu ZimCare Trust and at the time I had no money on me but promised them that in every event that they do, GL Print will be with them with the little resources we have.

"We believe that in such works that's where blessings come from. I also believe there is nothing called an orphan as believers because we are all children of God, who looks after us," he said.

"So as GL Print, jointly working with Shemu Print, we will keep assisting Mr Mupfandauya in every possible way, in November we will be at Batanai Old People's Home rebranding their signage, door labels and also maybe distribute t-shirts," Chirara said.

Shemu Print representative, Shemu Mposi said their motivation as a company in helping the orphanage was from the Bible that states that those who give are blessed.

Rutendo Heart for Children representative Mrs Enires Muradzikwa welcomed the donation adding that it will go a long way as the institution is facing resource challenges.

"We are very happy with the donation that we received and it will go a long way in assisting us. They also put in mind the girl child with the donation of sanitary pads," Muradzikwa said

She said at the moment the biggest challenge at the Orphanage is school fees for the kids as well as clothing, blankets and food.