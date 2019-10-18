South Africa: 18 Held for Fraud

18 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eighteen officials were arrested at two privately-owned vehicle testing stations in Polokwane, Limpopo for allegedly issuing roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never physically examined.

"The officials allegedly used the identity particulars of unsuspecting individuals repeatedly to process and authorise roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never physically brought to the testing stations," the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said in a statement on Thursday.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Corolla which is aimed at addressing allegations of fraud and corruption at vehicle testing stations in Limpopo.

A total of 32 officials were arrested in different parts of the province this week as part of the operation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.