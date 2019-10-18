South Africa: Woman Facing Culpable Homicide Charges After Allegedly Knocking Down Joburg Metro Cop

17 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A woman is in police custody after knocking down and killing a Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer who was directing traffic on Thursday morning.

The female officer was controlling traffic between the M1 north and Marlboro Drive when the incident happened. She died on the scene.

It is alleged that the suspect, who is in her early 20s, was speeding at the time.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the incident took place at about 08:20.

Minnaar said the woman had allegedly driven on the wrong side of the road and overtook vehicles that were patiently waiting for the officer to direct them.

"We suspect she was speeding and was impatient as she overtook many cars and hit our colleague. After knocking down the officer, the driver could not stop her vehicle as she drove away and hit a traffic sign," said Minnaar.

She was arrested on the scene and was expected to appear in court soon to face a culpable homicide charge.

Luyanda Longwe, Stakeholder Manager: Office of the MMC for Public Safety, said: "Unfortunately, despite efforts by paramedics to resuscitate the officer, she was declared deceased on the scene. The officer's husband was notified through the City's protocol process. She is survived by her husband and three children, the youngest only 11 months old."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.