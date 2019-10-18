South Africa: Treasury Embarks On Provincial Roadshows

18 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Finance Deputy Minister David Masondo today kicks off a series of roadshows that are intended to engage provincial leaders on issues relating to the application of prudent fiscal control measures.

"Our fiscus is under pressure. This roadshow is to urge colleagues in provinces and municipalities to work with us to spend carefully, particularly in areas of compensation of employees, of course without necessarily compromising service delivery," said the Deputy Minister ahead of the start of the roadshow in Limpopo.

Limpopo is first in line on the Deputy Minister's schedule to visit all nine provinces.

Treasury said the roadshows are intended to engage provincial and local government leaders on issues relating to the application of prudent fiscal control measures in light of the constraints detailed in the budget speech, among others.

In the coming two-months, Masondo will use the opportunity to communicate Treasury's plan to grow the economy and reduce unemployment.

He will also re-emphasise Treasury's commitment to supporting Small, Medium & Micro Enterprise Businesses (SMMEs) in line with the commitment to promote new entrants in different economic sectors.

Government departments at various levels will also be encouraged to adhere to the commitments already made by Treasury regarding the payment of small businesses within the stipulated 30-day period. This, said Treasury, is a critical element to support SMMEs who do business with the State.

"We also want provincial and local governments to support small and medium businesses. [This is] by paying them on time if they have rendered goods and services because some of these businesses are forced to close down or go into more debt if they are not paid, which eventually affects economic growth," said the Deputy Minister.

The roadshows will move to other provinces in November.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.