South Africa: Man Accused of Killing Toddler, Raping Pupil Faces Double Murder Charge After Victim Dies

17 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A Limpopo man, who was arrested for allegedly murdering and raping a two-year-old boy as well as raping a Grade R pupil, was charged with a second murder on Thursday after his seven-year-old victim died of her injuries in hospital this week.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Charles Motswathupa allegedly kidnapped, raped and killed two-year-old Samson Sithole on December 6, 2018.

His body was found hidden in bushes the next day near Koteng village in Marble Hall, a day after he was reported missing.

Motswathupa was then identified as the suspect behind the toddler's death.

"After realising that he had been identified as the alleged perpetrator and that the police were looking for him, Motswathupa disappeared," said Mojapelo.

He was arrested on October 3 this year after he was discharged from hospital for injuries he had sustained after a mob attacked him.

Mojapelo said Motswathupa was assaulted by residents after he allegedly kidnapped, raped and attempted to kill seven-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng.

The Grade R Baithudi Mohlahledi Primary School pupil sustained serious injuries after being raped in Serageng village, Nebo. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday after spending two weeks in ICU.

Mojapelo said the 34-year-old initially faced a charge of murder, attempted murder, two of kidnapping and two of rape. The attempted murder charge was changed to murder on Thursday in court following Boitumelo's death.

"At this stage, the suspect is linked to cases of murder, attempted murder, kidnappings and rapes. He could be linked to more cases as his profiling is still underway. The police investigations are continuing," he added.

Motswathupa has abandoned his bail application and is expected back in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on December 3.

