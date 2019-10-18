Mozambique: Inhambane Election Results Declared

Maputo — The southern Mozambican province of Inhambane on Thursday became the first province to complete tabulation of the polling station results from the general and provincial elections held on Tuesday.

Inhambane has always been regarded as a stronghold of the ruling Frelimo party, and the results, broadcast on Thursday night by the independent television station STV, showed that Frelimo and incumbent President Filipe Nyusi romped to victory with over 80 per cent of the vote.

The results were as follows:

Presidential election

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 266,424 (82.1 per cent)

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 43,592 (13.4 per cent)

Daviz Simango (MDM) 14,505 (4.5 per cent)

Parliamentary election

Frelimo 233,935 (80.2 per cent)

Renamo 43,801 (15 per cent)

MDM 13,805 (4.7 per cent)

Provincial Assembly election

Frelimo 258,148 (80.7 per cent)

Renamo 46,428 (14.5 per cent)

MDM 15,420 (4.8 per cent).

In calculating the percentages, the tiny number of votes for minor parties and candidates has been omitted, as have the blank and invalid ballots.

There are 13 parliamentary seats for Inhambane. By AIM's calculations these will divide 11 for Frelimo, two for Renamo and none for the MDM.

Under the new system for provincial governors, introduced with these elections, governors are no longer appointed by the President of the Republic. The head of the list of whichever party wins the most votes in the Provincial Assembly election becomes the governor. In Inhambane's case, that will be Frelimo's Danel Chapo, who is already provincial governor. Nyusi appointed him to the post in 2016.