South Africa: Marc Van Heerden - I'm Relieved for Stellies Coach Steve Barker

Marc van Heerden paid tribute to coach Steve Barker after Stellenbosch FC picked up their first win of the season.

This article was published first by Extra Time Media

After Stellenbosch FC picked up their first win of the season against Polokwane City, left-back Marc van Heerden paid tribute to coach Steve Barker. The 31-year-old has a long-standing relationship with Barker, who was recently rumoured to be on the verge of losing his job.

Citing unnamed sources at Stellenbosch FC, KickOff reported that Barker was a "dead man walking", suggesting he would face trouble should Stellies fail to beat Golden Arrows.

The team from the Cape Winelands drew 2-2 away to Abafana Bes'thende, but Barker lived to fight another day and led Stellenbosch to a 2-0 win on their visit to Polokwane City.

"It's difficult because he's been working so hard -- both him and [assistant coach] Wesley Sergel have been working extremely hard since day one that I've been here," said van Heerden when asked whether or not Barker was particularly relieved after the victory.

"I think it was hurting him to see us not getting over the line because of all the hard work that he sees us...