South Africa: Public Entities Contributing to Economic Growth

The public entities associated with the Department of Employment and Labour will play a central role in South Africa's economic development and job creation, says the department's Director-General Thobile Lamati.

Lamati said one of the key institutions in advancing the economic development and job creation was Productivity SA, given that its legislative mandate is to promote employment growth, productivity, thereby contributing to South Africa's economic development and competiveness.

He was speaking at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni on Thursday during the Productivity SA national productivity awards.

Chairman of Productivity SA, Professor Mthunzi Mdwaba, said Productivity SA sought to galvanise South African companies to be competitive at a global stage.

Mdwaba emphasised the importance of promoting small business as the sector was critical to the economy.

Productivity SA commemorates productivity month in October. The month is aimed at promoting the importance of productivity and inculcating a sense of competitiveness in every South African.

The winners in 2019 National Productivity Awards as per the categories are:

Emerging sector - Wagner Systems (PTY) Ltd, an ISO 9001:2015 certified contract manufacturer specialising in the production of fine mechanics components and assemblies. The company is located in Diep Rivier, Western Cape.

Co-Operative sector - Segometsi Bagoshi Agricultural Co-Operative established in 2009 and is situated in Winterveldt, northwest of Pretoria in Gauteng. The Co-operative is made up of five members and runs various agricultural projects like livestock, crops and egg production on their 30 hectors of land. Their main clients are wholesalers like SH Supermarket and Enviroswitch.

Public Sector - Limpopo Provincial Treasury whose overall purpose and goal is "To ensure sound public resource Management of provincial and local government for socio-economic development". Their vision is excellence in public resource management for socio-economic development and their mission is to empower provincial and local government for sustainable service delivery through good governance and sound public resource management with integrity, transparency, accountability, fairness and professionalism.

Corporate sector - The Blinds Syndicate close corporation was established in 1996 and is situated North of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Since their beginning over 23 years ago, they have become South Africa's leading supplier of custom shutters, blinds and allied products and always been committed to excellence.