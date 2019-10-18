South Africa: 'Heavy Delays' Out of Cape Town CBD As Taxis Block Major Roadways

18 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Minibus taxis again blocked roads in the Cape Town CBD early on Friday early afternoon, slowing down traffic and causing "heavy delays" out of the city along all major routes, the City of Cape Town's traffic services said.

Spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said traffic authorities and police were engaging with the drivers to get them to move.

Christiaan Barnard Street had been closed in both directions, between Hertzog Boulevard and Tennant Street, as taxis blocked the road.

Traffic along the N2 outbound, at the M5, was also slowed down.

Nelson Mandela Boulevard in and outbound was blocked at Searle Street. The road has since been reopened, Bezuidenhout said.

On the N2 outbound at Raapenberg Road, tow trucks removed taxis, she said. At 14:00, only one lane was open.

She was unable to say if the unrest was related to Tuesday's action in which taxi drivers protested over warrants during afternoon traffic, blocking roads.

Commuters had been threatened and violently forced out of minibuses, News24 reported.

The action was condemned by mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, who slammed the "violent reaction to the rule of law", in which a police officer was assaulted and robbed of his firearm.

The unrest was believed to have been related to the issuing of warrants and impounding of illegal taxis during an operation on Tuesday, the fact that they were fined in the first place, and the fine amount, Smith said at the time.

Fine amounts, he pointed out, were set by the provincial government.

