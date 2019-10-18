Malawi: Police Arrest 4 Suspect Students Over Thyolo Secondary School Violence

18 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Thyolo have arrested four students suspected to be ring leaders in a fracas at Thyolo Secondary School on Wednesday night which led to destruction of school property.

Thyolo police spokesperson said the four are yet to be charged with an offence.

Meanwhile, classes at the school have been suspended indefinitely after the setting ablaze of the school structures and destruction of property.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Lindiwe Chide said the suspension is to pave way for investigations on the violence.

The administration block, hostels and two teachers' houses were torched by the angry students who accuse the school management of illegally enrolling students from other districts at the school.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

