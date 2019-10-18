Malawi Children Mass Registration in 2020 - Dausi

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has said Malawi is ready to register all children alongside issuing national identity cards (IDs) to facilitate easier issuance of birth certificates on request and IDs when the child attains the age of 16 and will roll out the registration from mid-2020.

Dausi: Compulsory birth registration in health facilities has been rolled out

Dausi announced the exercise in Lusaka Zambia at the on-going fifth Conference of African Ministers on civil registration which ends this Friday October 18 2019.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Dausi said Malawi is committed to register all children for the issuance of Birth Certificates through a mass exercise slated for next year.

"Currently, universal and compulsory birth registration in health facilities has been rolled out to all health facilities in the country. In addition, Malawi's commitment in birth registration rests in plans to register all children between 0 and 15 years old through a mass registration exercise scheduled for mid-next year," said Dausi.

The registration of all children shall put Malawi on track towards implementing the Sustainable Development Goal number 16.9 which talks about legal identity for all including birth registration.

Government believes that the registration of all children will improve the pace of attending to requests for birth certificates as they will already have details in the system.

Dausi said issuing a national ID to a Malawian who turns 16 years would be simplified because the number allocated for the birth certificates would be the one on the ID.

The conference of ministers draws together political leaders for departments of civil registration to discuss country commitments towards improving registration of birth and death (civil registration) in African Union (AU) member states.