South Africa: O Kae Molao - Second-Hand Car Buyers Warned to Do Reference-Checks On Dealerships Before Purchasing a Car

press release

A lecturer is the latest victim of a car-deal gone wrong after police during this morning's O Kae Molao operation in Tsakane, impounded the man's Nissan NP200 following confirmation that the car was stolen.

While the man was able to provide the necessary proof of purchase, the SAPS Vehicle Crime Investigating Unit members tested the vehicle and the result confirmed that the car was indeed stolen.

The public is cautioned to to do their research on second-hand car dealerships before making a purchase as police in the past weeks have been closing down chop shops where stolen cars are tampered with and remodelled, and then sold off to unsuspecting customers as second hand cars.

Meanwhile, a vehicle with a Botswana registration plate was also impounded at one of the roadblocks after the driver failed to produce the required permit for driving the vehicle in the country.

Police also visited three panel beaters in Tsakane and together with the Tracker Team found four vehicles that had been tampered with. One of the vehicles, a red Toyota Corolla was confirmed as hijacked at Sunnyside in 2016, while a motor bike was confirmed stolen in Springs in 2013, for which a suspect has since been arrested.

Seven hundred and eighteen (718) wanted suspects were arrested during the Detectives' raids that commenced on Wednesday night across all Districts. Of these, 110 suspects were linked 100 cases related to gender-based violence including rape and assault. Twenty-one suspects were also linked to domestic violence cases, while 33 linked to drug cases.

Ten (10) more suspects were arrested during the operations where drugs including mandrax and dagga were found in Langaville. The value of the confiscated drugs is yet to be determined. One suspect was arrested for possession of counterfeit money, and another suspect arrested for possession of explosives and for contravention of the Precious Metals Act.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the operations continued, a bakkie was stopped at one of the roadblocks and eight (8) undocumented foreign nationals were taken in by Immigration Officers from the Department of Home Affairs to verify their status in the country, bringing to total 25 undocumented foreign nationals taken in during today's operation.

Eight (8) illegal firearms were removed from the hands of criminals in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni Districts as police also address the proliferation of illegal firearms during the integrated operations.

Fines issued by Gauteng Traffic Police, Ekurhuleni Metro Police amounted to R36 200 for contravention of various road traffic regulations.

The arrested suspects will appear before various courts across Gauteng by Monday, 21 October 2019.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura together with Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, MEC Faith Mazibuko, the Provincial Commissioner, Lieitenant General Elias Mawela, and Chief of EMPD Chief Isaac Mapiyeye led the operations today and urged the integrated law enforcement teams to maintain the energy and momentum as the festive season approaches.