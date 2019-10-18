Angola: Health Ministry and BFA Sign Partnership Agreement

Cuito — The Health Ministry (MINSA) and commercial bank Banco de Fomento de Angola (BFA) signed on Thursday in Cuito city, central Bie Province, an agreement for the implementation of the project dubbed "BFA+Nutrir", estimated at 600,000 US dollars.

The project aims at accelerating the reduction of acute and chronic malnutrition, mainly in Cunhinga Municipality, improve access to preventive measures against malnutrition, quality of assistance provided during pregnancy and after birth labor, as well as to monitor the children's growth up to five years old.

BFA has 40 million US dollars available to assist social projects in Angola, mainly in the health, education and social inclusion sectors to benefit huge number of children, its chairman of executive board, Jorge Ferreira, has said.

The bank has four million US dollars to assist malnutrition programmes in Bie province and 600,000 to support Cunhinga municipality.