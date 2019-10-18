Malawi: Nankhumwa Urges DPP Youths to Stay Away From Violence - Hails Mutharika's Exemplary Leadership

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said youths make up to one-fifth of the world population, according to the United Nations (UN) and, therefore, younger generation engagement in politics is needful for greater political, social and economic development of any country.

Nankhumwa met DPP constituency and district youth governors from all 54 constituencies and 25 political districts.

"As youth leaders in our mighty DPP, you have a greater role to play not only in politics but also contributing positively towards the social and economic advancement of our communities and country. I invited you here in order to encourage you that as we exercise our right to political participation, we also ought to broaden our personal horizons by exploring how best we could also move our communities and country forward socially and economically," said Nankhumwa.

Again, apart from politics, Nankhumwa said young people should also get involved in serving the community through participation in health, education and charitable work.

He said instead of involving young people in clean politics and other productive social and economic activities, some "wayward politicians" engage them in acts of violence, injuring and killing innocent people, as well as destroying private and public property worth hundreds of millions of Kwacha.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, said such politicians must stop this misconduct because it derails national development.

"I would like to warn our DPP youths to stay away from violence. You must not accept to be used by any politician to engage in violence of any kind. Let us take heed of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika's call for unity and togetherness, as Malawians, even when we hold different political beliefs.

"Instead, our President emphasizes on training our youths in various vocational skills for personal development and that of the country and abhors violence of any form. We must all learn from that exemplary leadership," he said.

Nankhumwa hailed the youth leaders for their "remarkable contribution" towards DPP's victory in the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections, saying President Mutharika is extremely thankful to them for their relentless support.

"That we won the elections is a known fact; you deserve the honour and appreciation for stepping on the plate to campaign for APM, DPP MPs and councillors' victory. As VP (South), I am extremely proud of you," said the soft-spoken Nankhumwa, a youthful politician himself, at 41.

He urged the youth leadership in the region, the DPP's political bedrock, file not to relax or to be drunk with power to the extent of forgetting the noble duty of solidifying the party's support at grassroots.

"I am fully aware that winning an election like we had in May is a sweet thing and you are within your rights to celebrate this accomplishment because you worked hard. As we are celebrating, I would like to reiterate what I have said before, which is that we must never forget that politics is a game of numbers. As such, we ought to continue strengthening our party on the ground so that we continue to record more victories in the future," said Nankhumwa.

He said the youth leadership in the DPP represents the brighter future of party, especially considering that the majority of the voters these days are the youths.

The DPP VP pledged that he would ensure that there is constant interaction between the DPP regional leadership and the party's leadership at grassroots.

DPP youth director for Southern Region, Yona Mlotha, thanked Nankhumwa for the interaction opportunity.