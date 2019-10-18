Angola: Agricultural Campaign to Involve Two Million Families

18 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — At least two million of peasant families will be involved in 2019/2020 agricultural season, with some 1.47 million out of the overall to benefit from technical assistance.

The information was disclosed on Wednesday by Angola's Agriculture and Forest minister, António Francisco de Assis, during the launching of the agricultural season in Cahunda village, northern Malanje Province.

An overall 990 tractors have been allocated to peasant families nationwide to facilitate agricultural mechanization and increase output in a total of 5.6 million hectares to be cropped, the minister said.

