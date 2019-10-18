South Africa: Quarterfinals Forecast - England, NZ, Wales and SA to Triumph

analysis

There are only eight games remaining at Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan with the quarterfinals being played in Tokyo and Oita this weekend. We look ahead to the clashes.

Saturday, October 19:

ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA - Oita Stadium - Historically there is very little to choose between these sides with Australia edging the head-to-head score 25-24 with one draw in 50 previous meetings.

Recently though it's been all England. The Red Roses have won the previous six encounters going back to 2016. The last time Australia won was in the Pool phase at RWC 2015 in England, where they beat the hosts 33-13. England were later dumped out of the tournament in the group phase after losing Wales.

That home humiliation prompted the Rugby Football Union (RFU) fire the 2015 coaching staff and lure Eddie Jones. In one of the great managerial swoops in rugby, the RFU signed Jones just a week after he was unveiled as the new coach of Cape Town-based Super Rugby franchise the Stormers. It was a move that had positive ramifications for England but negative ones for the Stormers.

Under Jones England have risen to No 1 in the world, albeit briefly, and have...