Zimbabwe: Bashed Mp3 Player Harare Prison Inmate to Finally Get Treatment

A Harare Central Prison inmate will finally get his wish to be treated outside the correctional institution after enduring two months with assault injuries by wardens.

Nyasha Ndangarazi was in August this year assaulted by prison wardens after he was found in possession of an MP3 player inside his cell.

The assault left him with damaged kidneys while he was also releasing bloodied urine.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) authorities initially tried to evade the allegations until Ndangarazi's brother Charles Meda sought court intervention.

Meda early this week filed an urgent chamber application seeking to have his brother treated by a private hospital.

"My brother is now unable to walk and will be carried around by fellow inmates for mobility," Meda said.

ZPCS held a meeting with his lawyers Denford Halimani and Idirashe Amanda Chikomba of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Thursday morning, in which the prison undertook to immediately allow Ndangarazi to seek treatment at a private hospital.

"The undertaking necessitated the withdrawal of an urgent chamber application which had been filed in the High Court on Monday 14 October 2019 seeking to compel ZPCS to immediately facilitate the treatment of Ndangarazi, whose health has deteriorated after he sustained some injuries from the assault by prison guards and is now discharging blood when he urinates, an indication of kidney problems," the lawyers.

Ndangarazi's family will furnish ZPCS with the name of the private hospital and the name of the medical practitioners within Zimbabwe to enable prison authorities to accompany the inmate and make the necessary security arrangements.