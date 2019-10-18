Zimbabwe: Mozambican Duo, Zimbabwean Arrested After Being Caught With 21kg Ivory

18 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Nyanga — Two Mozambican nationals and a Zimbabwean were arrested Tuesday after being found in possession of seven pieces of ivory weighing 21 kilogrammes.

Police confirmed the arrests.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit received a tip-off that the suspects were in possession of pieces of ivory.

They are Tobias Zuze (35) of Timba village under Chief Timba, Mozambique; Peter Kofi of the same address and Edmore Danhamba (43) of Danhamba village under Chief Mutasa, in Zimbabwe.

Acting on a tip-off at around 1am, detectives from MFF Unit Mutare went to Manyumwa village under Chief Mutasa at Dhaka shopping centre where they pretended to be buyers.

The detectives met Danhamba at the shopping centre who directed them to a nearby bush where they met Zuze and Timba who were in possession of the ivory.

"Our detectives received information to the effect that three suspects were in possession of seven pieces of ivory. The detectives from Mutare swooped on the suspects pretending to be buyers and arrested them," said Chananda.

The three suspects have since appeared before a Nyanga magistrates' courts where Timba and Zuze were remanded in custody to October 20 while Danhamba was freed on ZWL$300 bail after pleading not guilty.

