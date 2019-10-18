Malawi: Vice-President Chimulirenji Donates Maize to Karonga Flood Victims

18 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Andrew Mkonda

State Vice President, Everton Chimulirenji says government is committed to assisting people who were affected by floods during the 2018/19 rain season to reduce the impact of the disaster on their livelihoods.

Chimulirenji: Government will do all it can to assist every household that was affected by the disaster

Chimulirenji was speaking Thursday at Kibwe Primary school Ground in Karonga where he presided over the distribution ceremony of relief maize to 1,350 people who were affected by floods in April 2019 in Karonga District.

"Government is aware that many people have not yet recovered from their loss of property due to floods and I am here to assure you that government will do all it can to assist every household that was affected by the disaster," said Chimulirenji.

Chimulirenji however, advised people across the country to stop cutting down trees carelessly saying this is one of the contributing factors towards escalation of flooding in the country.

"Let me assure you, no one will die because of hunger. We as government, are going to do all we can to support you in such cases," he said

He also advised people who are responsible for distributing relief items to be transparent and avoid favouritism of any kind.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Kilupula thanked government for the timely support, saying the support would go a long way in addressing some of the problems the affected families were facing.

"Let me thank the government for this gesture. We know disasters did not only hit Karonga but also some districts, but to have you here today, we really thank you," said Kilupula.

Kilupula then urged those who have received relief items to use them for the intended purpose and not selling them.

And one of the beneficiaries, Pacharo Nyirenda assured the government that the items received would be used for the intended purpose to improve their families' food situation.

The Vice President, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) donated 600 bags of 50kg of maize to the affected people.

