Africa: How the Oceans and the Cryosphere Are Under Threat and What It Means for Africa - IPCC Author Explains

15 October 2019
Inter Press Service
interview By Isaiah Esipisu

Addis Ababa — "Special reports come to address issues that need deeper understanding and deeper research," Dr James Kairo, one of the lead authors of the 'Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate,' a special report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), told IPS.

The report focused on what would happen to oceans and cryosphere (frozen parts of our world) which include the polar and high mountains if temperatures increase beyond 1°C above pre-industrial levels to 1.5°C, and beyond.

According to the conclusions, human beings have already affected the oceans and the cryosphere. We can see the impact from the increased temperatures. "If it goes like this unabated, then it will have a huge impact on oceans," Kario said.

The islands in the oceans and the low-lying areas in East and West Africa are all under threat.

"From mountainous areas, if the temperatures increase by 1.5°C, then we will lose over 80 percent of the snow, and this will have consequences on livelihoods of those people who depend on hydroelectricity, lowland agriculture wildlife and the list is endless," Kario explained.

