Tanzania: Slow Clearing Costing Dar Port Heavily

18 October 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Emmanuel Onyango

The Tanzania Ports Authority has warned that it will soon start firing staff suspected of causing delays in the clearance of imported vehicles.

The authority said the delays caused by bureaucracy have seen importers abandon the port for more efficient neighbouring ports.

The TPA said the delays are costing importers in accumulated demurrage charges, which they are unable to pay for, forcing the port authority to auction the vehicles.

"The continued high rate of sabotage at the port has caused volumes of imported vehicles to reduce," said TPA's director general Deusdedit Kakoko, adding that in 2014/2015, the port cleared 163,772 vehicles compared with 127,335 in 2015/2016 and 93,471 vehicles in 2016/2017.

Despite the modernisation of berth No. 2, specifically designed to handle imported vehicles, the volumes have been shrinking. The new berth is expected to handle 600,000 vehicles annually when completed.

The port modernisation programme is also meant to ease transportation between Dar es Salaam and destinations in Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Uganda and SADC countries.

