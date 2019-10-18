South Africa: President Visits Dedicated Officers At Mtshebheni Police Station

18 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lent his support to police officers in Inanda, north of Durban, who are intensifying their fight against the crippling levels of crime in the area.

Crime statistics for the 2018/19 financial year painted a sordid picture of sexual crimes in the area, revealing that 338 rape cases were reported at the station - the highest in the country.

This was an increase of 60 cases from the previous financial year.

The President visited the Mtshebheni Police Station in Inanda on Friday morning, ahead of the launch of the eThekwini District Development Model at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.

He toured the police station and engaged the men and women in blue on the importance of their work in the community.

"We've spent some time speaking to the police officers here," he said. "They have a very huge task of policing this area and making sure that we reduce criminality and keep our people safe. They have relayed to me strategies that they have to bring down levels of crime."

President Ramaphosa said the crime statistics were a blot on the region and that they had saddened him.

"At the same time we have dedicated officers here who have assured me that they will be doing all they can to bring the level of criminality down. They are dedicated, they are committed to [fighting crime]," he said.

President Ramaphosa said he had encouraged management at the police station that they should not be deterred in their efforts.

"I gave them a lot encouragement that they should continue to protect citizens with dedication. [This] is with hope that the next time I am here, rape would have come down," he said.

The President said it was good to see that the person who is in charge of this work was a woman.

"She has a very difficult task. We wish them all well. We are here to support them and to give them all the resources that they will need to make sure that the people of this area are safe," he said.

President Ramaphosa added that the end goal was to have safe cities where people are able to walk around freely without the fear of any harm being done to them.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.