Tanzania: Taifa Stars, Make Tanzanians Proud

ALL hopes are on Tanzanian envoys, Taifa Stars who face hosts Sudan in Omdurman today in a match that will decide if Tanzania deserves a place in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.

With determination, extra efforts and maximum use of skills, we are very sure Taifa Stars will travel to Cameroon, the venue of CHAN finals in 2020.

Though we lost 1-0 in Dar es Salaam a fortnight ago, we still bank on the team to do well as players are highly motivated after a lengthy drill including a friendly with Rwanda. Now the onus is on them to perform well and make the country proud.

We believe the government and the football governing body (TFF) have treated well players and the technical bench for them to perform at their optimum level.

We know it is not an easy game for Stars since their opponents are tough and also seek the CHAN finals ticket, but with proper tactical and psychological preparation, we believe the team is capable of making it to the finals.

Stars played in the CHAN only once; Hence eliminating Sudan will give them and their country a ticket to feature in the event for the second time after ten years.

We expect to see the same courage and fighting spirit the team used to see off Kenya's Harambee Stars. We drew with them in Dar es Salaam, but we won on penalty shootout in Nairobi and advanced.

We can do the same in Omdurman by turning tables after a 1-0 loss at home. From what we have seen their previous encounter against Kenya, Stars just need reinforcement at the frontline and we are sure there are right men for the job.

It has been clearly noted that the absence of some key players who previously guided the team to success, is a big blow as it disrupted the whole team's winning machinery.

With all Tanzanians rallying behind you in Sudan, we again insist the players to work hard and get good results. Tanzanians need that since it makes them proud.