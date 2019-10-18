Uganda: Mak Dons Demand Pay Rise As Directed By President Museveni

Makerere university lecturers have put the government on notice regarding their pay rise as directed by President Museveni last month.

In a September 30 letter, addressed to Health minister, Jane Ruth Aceng, also copied to Public Service minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa and others, the President directed that the salaries for scientists be moved to the "desired levels".

He, however, advised the non-academic and non-technical staff, who for years had a longstanding outcry for salary enhancement, to wait until such a time when the country is able to increase their pay.

The President directed Mr Mukasa to conclude the issue of pay to government scientists and university teachers.

In the new scale, a professor will earn Shs15m per month; senior consultants (medical) Shs17m; university lecturer Shs12.2m; director-science Shs16m; doctor Shs5m and scientist Shs3.5m.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the Vice Chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) Mr Edward Mvwavu said money should be released before the end of this financial year of 2019/2020.

"We the Makerere staff with joy and honour thank President Museveni for delivering his 2014 pledge. We thus ask the responsible ministries whom the President directed to ensure that our money is paid to us before the end of this financial year. We do not want what happened before to happen again," Mr Mwavu said.

"Once this is effected, it will allow the staff in all public universities to focus on teaching research and innovations exhibition going forward," he added.

However, president Museveni's letter did not indicate where the money was going to come from or when it should be paid to the responsible beneficiaries.

The Ministry of Finance spokesperson Mr Jim Mugunga, earlier said that when an executive directive is given, the relevant ministries work with them to implement the directive, and that may take various forms of identifying the required funds to implement it.

Besides the Shs150b in the 2019/2020 budget earmarked for salary enhancement for lecturers and teachers, it is not yet clear how much will be required to effect the new presidential directive.

Background

President Museveni in 2014 directed an enhancement of salaries for public university lecturers that would professors earn up to Shs15m.

However, this was not effected as the ministry of finance said there was no money at that time to pay the dons as the President had directed. The ministry, however, pledged to fulfill this within five years which has not been realized as the set period elapses

This has caused unrest among the university dons in all public universities over their promised money, the recent one being in August but Mr Museveni advised them to report to work as he handles their issue.

Current Salaries

Professor (science): Shs9.6m

Professor (arts): Shs9m

Associate professor: Shs8.5m

Senior lecturer: Shs7.5m

Lecturer: Shs6.8m

Assistant lecturer: Shs5.3m

Teaching assistant: Shs4.3m

New President Directive

Professor: Shs9.6m- Shs15m

Snr consultant (med): Shs7.3m- Shs17m

University lecturer: Shs7.3m- Shs12.2m

Director Science: Shs3.6m- Shs16m

Doctor: Shs3m- Shs5m

Scientist: Shs1.2m-Shs3.5m

