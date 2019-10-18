Uganda: Minister Bahati 'Warns' Men Off Young Girls

The state minister of Finance in charge of planning David Bahati has cautioned men against luring young girls into sexual relationships.

This comes as concerns are raised over stagnation of teenage pregnancies in the country which currently stand at 25 percent.

The minister's made the while addressing journalists at the Media Centre about the forthcoming 8th African Population Conference to be held in Kampala next month.

The minister said while government is committed to eradicating this vice, "men must stop falling in love with young girls".

"I have said it myself that you men, please do not go after young girls because you are exposing them to health dangers," he said.

The minister said government from the political leadership is committed to ensuring that this challenge is addressed so that the future of the country's young generation especially the girls, is not ruined.

He also challenged religious and cultural leaders, parents and teachers to come forth and speak about this challenge with the children if the trend is to be reversed.

"We also urge the religious leaders and the cultural leaders to speak about this," Mr Bahati appealed.

"We also appeal to the parents to talk about this with their children to resist the temptation of young girls being lured by men ending up with teenage pregnancies

According to the country's 2011 demographic and health survey, nearly a quarter of girls aged 15 to 19 have had a baby or are pregnant.

The conference scheduled for November 18 to 29 in Entebbe is held every after four years organized by the Union for African Population Studies.

The main objective is to share and disseminate scientific information on key population, health and development issues facing the continent.

"Uganda will not only share the pathways towards attaining the Demographic dividend in cognizance of the country's vision 2040 as well as the sustainable Development goals, but will also learn from other countries that have advanced in domesticating the 2017 African Union Roadmap of harnessing the demographic dividend" Mr Bahati said.