Uganda: Police Arrests Couple Accused of Killing Own Baby

Police in Wakiso are holding a couple accused of killing their 2-year-old baby.

Patrick Busuulwa, 23, a local plumber and his wife Allen Mukirwa, 18, both residents of Bulaga -Ssumbwe, were on Thursday arrested and detained at Bulaga Police Post after their suspicious neighbours alerted Police.

In a police statement released last evening, Busulwa reportedly hit baby on the floor killing him instantly and later dumped the body in a nearby swamp. He later filed a case of a missing child at Bulaga police post.

However, police became suspicious when they noticed a number of uncoordinated statements in relation to the alleged disappearance of the child.

After recording a statement, Busuulwa reportedly returned to the swamp, retrieved the body which he wrapped in a blue polythene bag and dumped it in his neighbour's pit latrine.

Prior to his detention, Police used teargas and live bullets to control a crowd of residents that wanted to lynch the suspect.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owesigyire says they were able to retrieve the toddler's body from the latrine and the remains were taken to Mulago national referral hospital for a postmortem, as investigations kick off.

"We have since established that Patrick Busulwa is the child's biological father while Mukirwa Allen, was a step mother to the deceased. The two were arrested and are detained at Wakiso main station pending complete investigations," reads the police statement.

The incident comes a week after another man killed his 10-year-old daughter in Mukono after she ate the food he had brought home from a neighbour's party.

Additional reporting by URN