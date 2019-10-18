Tanzania: Police Release Chadema Chairman in Ruangwa

18 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The chairman of the opposition Chadema in Ruangwa District, Erasmus Libaba, has been released after being arrested since Tuesday and questioned over accusations of hoisting the party's flag beside the road President John Magufuli's motorcade was to pass.

Mr Libaba was arrested by police on the orders of Ruangwa District Commissioner Hashim Mgandilwa and remanded before he released on Wednesday.

President Magufuliwas was in Lindi Region on a four-day visit that started on October 13 wound up on Wednesday.

The head of state visited different districts of the region and inspected development projects and speaking to residents.

Speaking to The Citizen about the incident on Thursday October 17, 2019, Mr Libaba said they normally hoist the party flag in the morning and lower it in the evening.

"If we don't do that, unknown people may lower it at night. Not only that, but also they break in our party branches at the grassroots level and lower the flag," said MrLibaba.

When asked over the order of the arrest of Mr Libaba, Mgandilwa responded, "The issue concerns a court of law."

For his part, Chadema secretary general Dr Vincent Mashinji said the police action was supposed to be condemned.

"The president belongs to all citizens including those members and supporters from different parties. The road the president passes through should not necessarily have the CCM flag alone," commented Dr Mashinji.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

