Africa: Invest Africa U.S. Appoints Dr. Mima S. Nedelcovych Senior Advisor

New York — Leading Global Investor Network Ramps Up Efforts to Increase US Investment in Africa

In a move aimed at driving increased US private sector engagement for investment on the African continent, Invest Africa U.S. has appointed Dr. Mima Nedelcovych as Senior Advisor.

This development was announced by Paul Hinks, Chairman of Invest Africa U.S. during an Africa Finance Corporation briefing event, “Transformational Opportunities for Infrastructure Investment in Africa,” hosted by the Constituency for Africa and Invest Africa on the margins of the World Bank and IMF meetings in Washington, D.C.



In this new role, Dr. Nedelovych will leverage his vast network and four decades of experience in Africa to engage new members, as well as to introduce investment opportunities to Invest Africa’s global network. Hinks, said, “I’ve known Mima for many years and I’m very pleased he is joining us. His African experience is second to none and he will be pivotal in helping us to increase U.S. investments on the African continent. Invest Africa is now the largest network of investors and corporations with activities in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Our members in the U.S. interact with our global members and real business is being transacted.”

Dr. Nedelcovych is the Founder and CEO of AfricaGlobal Partners, a twenty year old strategic consulting firm focused on project development, project finance, trade facilitation, and public-private partnerships in developing countries, with a particular focus on Africa. AfricaGlobal Partners is a boutique consulting firm closely allied to Schaffer International, an agro-industrial project developer with 60 years experience in Africa, where Dr. Nedelcovych serves as Chairman. In both capacities, he provides advisory services to a number of corporations with interests in agro-industry, renewable power, oil and gas, and major infrastructure investments. He has also provided advisory services to a number of African governments, US government agencies and international financial institutions.

Dr. Nedelcovych said, “After doing business throughout Africa for the last 40 years, I am so pleased to see so many major investment opportunities cropping up all over the continent! I am excited to take on a new challenge as Senior Advisor to Invest Africa, to be a catalyst in bringing these opportunities to American investors hungry for healthy investment returns.”



Dr. Nedelcovych served in the Administration of President George Bush from 1989 to 1993 as the U.S. Executive Director to the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. He was instrumental in formulating and executing the "private sector initiative" at the AfDB, including the African Business Roundtable and the African Export-Import Bank.

Prior to being named Executive Director to the AfDB, Dr. Nedelcovych held the position of Principal at Arthur Young's International Consulting Group, specializing in privatizations and private investments in Africa.



Dr. Nedelcovych is on the Board of Directors of Schaffer International, Vista Bank Group, Marathon International Bank, and Niger Delta Partnership Initiative (NDPI) and is Co-Chair of the MCC Global Advisory Council. He is a Founder and former Board Director of the Corporate Council on Africa and a Member of the inaugural US EXIM Bank’s Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee.

