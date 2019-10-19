Tanzania: Jafo - Voter Listing Exceeds the Target

THE government has surpassed its target in listing voters for the much awaited Local Government Elections scheduled for next month.

The Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo, said here yesterday that as the government closed the ten-day exercise which ended on Thursday, about 86 per cent had been registered.

"We set a target of registering 85per cent of voters because as per the recent population census and figures from the statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the country has 26,960,485 eligible voters, meaning people who are 18 years and above," he noted.

Therefore by listing 86 per cent, the minister said, the government had surpassed its target making it the highest percentage since the country re-introduced multipartism in the country.

The coming civic polls will be the sixth since the country re-introduced multiparty democracy. According to Mr Jafo, this year's voter listing had the highest number compared to the previous exercises.

He named the top five regions which had the highest percentage of voter registration as Dar es Salaam (108per cent), Coast (96per cent), Mwanza (95per cent), Tanga (90per cent) and Singida (90 per cent).