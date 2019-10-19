Uganda: Nagirinya Murder - Three More Remanded to Luzira Prison

Three more suspects in respect to the murder of a social worker Maria Nagirinya and her part time driver Ronald Kitayimbwa have been arraigned before Mwanga II court, charged and remanded to Luzira prison.

This brings the total number of remanded suspects in respect to the murder allegedly committed on August 28, 2019 to seven.

On Friday, state prosecutor Safina Bireke tendered before court an amended charge sheet to include; Sharif Mpanga, Sadat Kateregga and Raymod Okori.

The trio has now joined four others including; Coporiyamu Kasolo alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega, Nassif Kalyango and Hassan Kiseeka who were the first group to be charged in court on September 23, this year.

All the seven suspects are facing six counts including two for murder, two for aggravated robbery and two for kidnap with intent to murder Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

However, they are barred from taking plea because their offences are capital in nature and are only triable and bailable by the High Court.

The court magistrate Esther Nyadoi sent the three suspects on remand until the October 25 as police inquiries continue.

October 25, the suspects will not be brought to court physically as the mention of their case will be done via video-conferencing.

Prosecution states that on the August 28, 2019 at Nabisasiro zone in Rubaga Division in Kampala and Mukono District, the seven and others still at large with intent to murder, kidnapped Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

The suspects are also said to have used violence to rob Nagirinya of her motor vehicle, mobile phone and cash amounting to Shs260,000 and also proceeded to rob Kitayimbwa of his mobile phone and his Shs24,000 cash.

Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa's lifeless bodies were recovered from Nakitutuli village in Mukono District. Later on, the suspects were arrested as they attempted to withdraw money from Nagirinya's mobile phone.